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Biden’s Primary Odds Slump After #MeToo Controversy
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132 views • April 02, 2019
"Creepy Uncle Joe" has slipped in the polls after videos of him being "handsy" with girls and women even smelling their hair have gone viral. Paul Joseph Watson exposes the left's double standard as they rush to defend Biden.
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