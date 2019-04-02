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2Apr19 Census IS a Question of Citizenship
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35 views • April 02, 2019
Trump was right to question the purpose of a census w/o the citizenship question. But since AG of California & judges have said excluding non-citizens would impact the state’s FUNDS and REPRESENTATION. Trump puts ObamaCare on life support when it looked like it was dead; and as Trump talks of an “immigration Czar”, Prince Charles embraces the Bolshevik killers of his relative, Czar Nicholas; it’s not just BREXIT, Britain’s entry into EU was a deception
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