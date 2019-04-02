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AZ Police Keep Coming After Unvaccinated Child
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90 views • April 02, 2019
New charges of endangerment have been filed — not against the police who raided a family, broke down the door with guns pointed at children — but against the parents. And more hype about miracle vaccines — this time to prevent colon cancer — but will it?
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