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Not Just Democracy, But Babies Die in Darkness
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21 views • April 02, 2019
Hollywood is rallying to stop Georgia’s effort to protect babies if a heartbeat is detected. But everyone of us has a heartbeat. The star of the movie “unPLANNED” weighs in on her mother’s reaction to the movie and how she had been kept in darkness about abortion.
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