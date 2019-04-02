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Trump Puts ObamaCare on Life Support
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16 views • April 02, 2019
It appears that the legal prevarications about ObamaCare had finally been destroyed in the courts. But now Trump is saying he will keep it for the next election. We’ve already HAD several elections where we voted for GOP to stop it
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