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YouTube Allows Video Banned By Court To Air, But Ties Alex Jones’ Hands
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257 views • April 02, 2019
Fan channels publishing interviews with Alex Jones are now being targeted for "violating community guidelines" even if the interview does not have strong language . Alex breaks down this Big Tech attack on free speech.
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