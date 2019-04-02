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Watch Live: Trump, Linda McMahon Meet After She Announces Cabinet Departure | NBC News
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1 view • April 02, 2019
Watch live coverage as President Trump speaks at an event from his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida. Trump is expected to appear with Linda McMahon, who is set to announce her departure as Small Business Administrator.
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