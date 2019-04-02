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President Donald Trump Administration Jumps Back Into The Battle Over Obamacare | NBC Nightly News
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7 views • April 02, 2019
The Justice Department escalated its attack on Obamacare overnight, telling a federal appeals court that the entire Affordable Care Act is unconstitutional and should be scrapped, agreeing with a lower court ruling.
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