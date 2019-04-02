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President Donald Trump: ‘I have Overridden My People, We’re Funding The Special Olympics’ | NBC News
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9 views • April 02, 2019
While department the White House on Thursday to head to Michigan for a campaign rally, President Trump told reporters he would fund the Special Olympics, overriding his Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos, who had come under fire earlier in the week for a reduction in funds for the program. Trump also sounded off on a range of topics, including Puerto Rico, Obamacare, and the actor Jussie Smollett.
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