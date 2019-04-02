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President Donald Trump Swears At Rally, Accusing Democrats Of 'Ridiculous Bull----' | NBC News
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6 views • April 02, 2019
President Trump verbally lashed out at Democrats during a rally in Grand Rapids, Michigan, on Thursday night, while on a victory lap after the findings of the Mueller report. Saying the U.S. needs to move on, tacking necessary legislation, Trump said Democrats need to stop “defrauding the public with ridiculous bull----.”
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