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President Donald Trump On General Barr Releasing Mueller Report: 'I Have Nothing To Hide' | NBC News
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2 views • April 02, 2019
Speaking from his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida on Friday. President Trump responded to Attorney General Barr’s announcement that he would release the Mueller report with redactions by ‘mid-April, if not sooner.” Trump stated he had no issue with the decision, saying he has “nothing to hide” and assured his confidence in Barr.
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