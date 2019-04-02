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Rep. Nunes 'highly doubts' Dems will see an unredacted Mueller report
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3 views • April 02, 2019
Democrats want to leak classified information from special counsel Robert Mueller's report on the Russia investigation, says California Congressman Devin Nunes, ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee.
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