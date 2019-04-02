© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
MSM Claims Trump Owes Mueller an Apology
Follow
0
Share
Report
88 views • April 02, 2019
"Savannah Guthrie has the gall to say President Trump should thank Mueller for exonerating him. This story is bigger than the audacity of Savannah Guthrie. It's about media arrogance. It's about media propaganda and reporters' hatred towards anyone who is not a Democrat." —Grant Stinchfield
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.