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The Electoral College Is Working Exactly Like It's Supposed To
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4 views • April 02, 2019
"With a simple, popular vote, presidents would only campaign in New York, L.A., Chicago, San Francisco, and D.C. Why go anywhere else? The majority of the population comes from these and other big cities. There would be no listening to the concerns of Iowa farmers or cattle ranchers in Texas. No listening to the concerns of loggers in Montana or coal miners in West Virginia. Big-city unions would control all of politics." —Grant Stinchfield
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