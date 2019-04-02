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Klemens Ultra Pulsa PEMF Interview with Alan #1 - Golden Staph after Knee Replacement
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26 views • April 02, 2019
Alan is interviewed by Loraine from 120 years+ about his experiences as he attempts to help people all over Australia with alternative methods. This video concerns the experience Alan had while trying to help a man who was facing amputation of his infected leg after having knee-replacement surgery. No medical, veterinary, health or therapeutic claims are made for any of the devices featured in the 120 Years Plus series.
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