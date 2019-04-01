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Full Show - WORLD EXCLUSIVE: Trump Plans To Prosecute Hundreds Of Deep Staters In 2019 - 04/01/2019
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716 views • April 01, 2019
Democrats are to issue subpoenas for the Mueller Report that devastated the Deep State’s efforts to remove Trump from office. Trump has cut aid to Central American countries as the migrant crisis escalates on the Southern Border. Joining today’s show is American Attorney Robert Barnes sharing his fight to help innocent people against fake news and the DC Swamp. Furthermore, political cartoonist Ben Garrison shares his unique take on the Trump Admin and the state of political correctness.
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