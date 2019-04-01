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EXCLUSIVE: Watch The Border Patrol Smuggle Illegal Aliens Into The U.S.
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264 views • April 01, 2019
In this exclusive video, border patrol vans are seen pulling up to a Catholic respite center near McAllen, Texas, where a worker then warns that shooting video endangers the illegal aliens in the vans because they could be recognized and extorted by human traffickers or anybody they “borrowed money from.”
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