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The ALEX JONES Show (COMPLETE SHOW) MONDAY 4/01/19 NEWSWARS INFOWARS
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29 views • April 01, 2019
SOME OF THE TOPICS TODAY FROM FEMA REGION 6:
JON BOWNE REPORT: AOC'S GREEN NEW DEAL FLOP
CATHOLIC CHARITIES RGV DROP OFF FOR ILLEGALS BY BORDER PATROL IN TEXAS
BREXIT UPDATE
CREEPY UNCLE JOE
BETO'S FREAKSHOW AT HIS AUSTIN RALLY SATURDAY
Guests:
Attorney Robert Barnes
Ben Garrison
4th Hour:
Gerald Celente, Trendsresearch.com
JON BOWNE REPORT: AOC'S GREEN NEW DEAL FLOP
CATHOLIC CHARITIES RGV DROP OFF FOR ILLEGALS BY BORDER PATROL IN TEXAS
BREXIT UPDATE
CREEPY UNCLE JOE
BETO'S FREAKSHOW AT HIS AUSTIN RALLY SATURDAY
Guests:
Attorney Robert Barnes
Ben Garrison
4th Hour:
Gerald Celente, Trendsresearch.com
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