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Tom Delay Beats - "Persona" (directed by Louis Martins)
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7 views • April 01, 2019
Music from the "Programming" album by Tom Delay Beats Available at http://goo.gl/iLyxA0
Scene from the "Persona" short film by Louis Martins | https://vimeo.com/83613486
Additional production by Clay Hillman
Persona is the second film noir short by English director and producer Louis Martins. Set in a nightmarish urban world, Persona takes us on a surreal journey, spiralling downwards into the world of the macabre.
Directed by Louis Martins - www.louismartinsphotography.com
Scene from the "Persona" short film by Louis Martins | https://vimeo.com/83613486
Additional production by Clay Hillman
Persona is the second film noir short by English director and producer Louis Martins. Set in a nightmarish urban world, Persona takes us on a surreal journey, spiralling downwards into the world of the macabre.
Directed by Louis Martins - www.louismartinsphotography.com
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