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Exclusive: Senator Chris Murphy Is Running An Illegal CIA Operation To Overthrow Trump
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367 views • April 01, 2019
Senator Chris Murphy has introduced bill S.3274 to fight "propaganda and disinformation". Robert Barnes joins Alex to break down how this is actually a tactic to continue and even amplify their censorship of Christians, conservatives, and patriots.
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