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1Apr19 Sheriff Nullifies Gun Laws, Trump Could Learn From This
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35 views • April 01, 2019
Do we have a mob rule democracy of privileges or a republic that respects individual rights? More than half of Colorado counties have served notice that they will not enforce new gun laws or edicts from judges. Then, from banning unvaccinated kids from schools, then banning from public spaces, now SWAT teams invade their homes. And, congestion pricing to ban private private cars comes to NYC, big media fails to kill “Unplanned”, Dr. Willie Soon on REAL climate science.
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