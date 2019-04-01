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Dr. Soon: Enviro-Marxism, Cow Toilets & The Green New Deal
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29 views • April 01, 2019
As toilets for cows premiere and white folk are blamed for climate change, astrophysicist Dr. Willie Soon joins David Knight to look at what’s behind weather changes and how to educate children about real science and the Constitution.
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