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NYC: $12-$25 per Day to Enter
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27 views • April 01, 2019
Congestion pricing has been enacted in America for the first time in NYC. But in spite of CBS’ rigged interviews, don’t expect this elitist tax to do anything but make life more miserable for the poor and create MORE congestion.
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