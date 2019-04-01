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Alex Jones Discovers Why The Mainstream Media Is Attacking Him
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404 views • April 01, 2019
MSM have chosen Alex Jones as their #1 target of ridicule in the Trump era. Robert Barnes joins Alex to expose the true agenda of the left that attempts to demonize those that stand for American values.
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