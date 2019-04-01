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8 Reasons Why We Should (and should not) Raise the Minimum Wage
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4 views • April 01, 2019
McDonald's has given up lobbying against a minimum wage increase. Is this a good thing or a bad thing? I explore the pros and cons of raising the minimum wage, how robots and automation factor in and the effect on the fast food industry in this episode of "The Jim Stroud Show." Special thanks to ClickIQ for sponsoring my show! - http://www.ClickIQ.us
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