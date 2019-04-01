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Trump Protesters Have a Diaper Fetish
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71 views • April 01, 2019
Protesters at President Trump's rally in Grand Rapids, Michigan reveal they have a deep, secret diaper fetish, as they parade around a giant shrine of the 45th President in a diaper.
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