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Zuckerberg Submits To EU Domination
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19 views • April 01, 2019
Silicon Valley has been operating like a mafia don. Whether its the Bill of Rights or advertising competition. The little people have been stepped on by overzealous billionaire nerds. Geeks saturated with tech dominated power. While given slaps on the wrist by the U.S. Congress for major violations of the First Amendment. However, In Europe, The tables are slowly turning on the Silicon Valley overlords. Of course, the little people are still going to get the short end.
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