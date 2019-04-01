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Creepy Joe Is Too Disturbing For America
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238 views • April 01, 2019
Is Vice President Joe Biden for real, or are we all being punked? Biden's to be determined Presidential campaign platform seems to be based on one message. One that Biden is apparently obsessed with....the rights of women to share their pain from sexual abuse. Not the hellstorm on the southern border or even the socialist drivel from his potential Democratic competition. Biden has come out swinging to protect women from men like himself.
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