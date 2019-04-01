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The UK is Now An OCCUPIED EU VASSEL STATE
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17 views • April 01, 2019
Streamed live 1st April 2019
- The UK is now an EU vassel state with an occupied Government
- MP's were told by the most pompous individual in the UK, John Bercow that they weren't treasonous
- Zionist's Israeli plan to take over the area from the Nile to the Euphrates
- Anti-semitism within government is being used for political control
- AV10 conference is available on paper view; https://alternativeview.co.uk/
- Live stream will recommence Monday 29th April 2019
- The UK is now an EU vassel state with an occupied Government
- MP's were told by the most pompous individual in the UK, John Bercow that they weren't treasonous
- Zionist's Israeli plan to take over the area from the Nile to the Euphrates
- Anti-semitism within government is being used for political control
- AV10 conference is available on paper view; https://alternativeview.co.uk/
- Live stream will recommence Monday 29th April 2019
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