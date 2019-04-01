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Even Dems now believe there's a crisis at the border: Rep. Mark Walker
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27 views • April 01, 2019
North Carolina Republican Rep. Mark Walker says even Democrats now believe there is a crisis at the southern border.
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trumpnewspoliticspresident trumpimmigrationpresident donald trumpfox newsfox news channeldonald trumpborder securityillegal immigrantsillegal immigrationus mexico borderborder wallsouthern bordertrump wallamericas news hqleland vittertleland vittert fox newsclose the borderamericas newa headquartersclosing bordersmark walker fox newsrep mark walker
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