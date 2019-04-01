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40 percent of Americans say Mueller report doesn't vindicate Trump: Poll
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5 views • April 01, 2019
Former Department of Justice official Robert Driscoll says Attorney General Bill Barr has an amazing reputation for integrity and will release as much of the Mueller report as possible.
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newspoliticsmuellerpresident trumppresident donald trumpfox newsfox news channeldonald trumpjustice departmentbill barrmueller proberobert muellerrussia investigationrussia probemueller reportwilliam barrmueller investigationattorney general william barramericas news headquartersamericas news hqobstruction of justicedepartment of justicearthel nevillerobert driscollrussian probe
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