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The ALEX JONES Show (COMPLETE SHOW) SUNDAY 3/31/19 NEWSWARS INFOWARS
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14 views • April 01, 2019
SOME OF THE TOPICS ON TODAYS SUNDAY TRANSMISSION:
TRUMP CUTS FOREIGN AID TO COUNTRIES SENDING MIGRANT CARAVANS
CREEPY JOE BIDEN FACING #METOO HEAT FOR HIS REGULAR TOUCHY, FEELY GRABBY HABITS OF WOMEN & YOUNG GIRLS
TEXAS BORDER CITIES OVER-RUN WITH ILLEGALS, DISEASES
ALEX JONES RAIDS AUSTIN BETO RALLY...WITH A BULL HORN
Guest: Attny Robert Barnes
TRUMP CUTS FOREIGN AID TO COUNTRIES SENDING MIGRANT CARAVANS
CREEPY JOE BIDEN FACING #METOO HEAT FOR HIS REGULAR TOUCHY, FEELY GRABBY HABITS OF WOMEN & YOUNG GIRLS
TEXAS BORDER CITIES OVER-RUN WITH ILLEGALS, DISEASES
ALEX JONES RAIDS AUSTIN BETO RALLY...WITH A BULL HORN
Guest: Attny Robert Barnes
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