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Innocents Betrayed - The Truth About Gun Control and Government Power.
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45 views • March 31, 2019
Most of us already know how this scenario plays out. It usually ends in democide. But here's one you may not have watched before. I learned some facts while watching this video that I didn't know before. This is good to remind us how important it is to stay vigilant.
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