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A New Low For Joe
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36 views • March 31, 2019
As Joe Biden considers another run for President in the crowded Democratic field, the former Vice President established perhaps a new low for pandering and political correctness in renouncing his own heritage as he apologized for his behavior in the Clarence Thomas Supreme Court confirmation thirty years ago, particularly regarding the black woman who made entirely uncorroborated charges of sexual abuse against Thomas, Anita Hill.
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