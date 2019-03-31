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Trump delivers remarks as Linda McMahon plans to step down
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32 views • March 31, 2019
President Trump delivered remarks this afternoon regarding Cabinet member, Linda McMahon's departure. The president also addressed the crisis on the Southern border and the possible shutdown of the border.
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