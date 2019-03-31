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What should Trump's re-election messaging be?
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7 views • March 31, 2019
Former President George W. Bush writer Ned Ryun discusses the political fallout from the Mueller report and what President Trump's messaging should be heading into the 2020 presidential race.
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