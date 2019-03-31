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Trump speaks after touring Florida's Lake Okeechobee
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6 views • March 31, 2019
President Trump is in Florida to tour repairs made at Lake Okeechobee and the Herbert Hoover Dike. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and Senators Rick Scott and Marco Rubio are expected to be in attendance. #FoxNews
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