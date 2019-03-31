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🔴Apostle Elisheva calls forth Rev. David Moore❗ [2019 Video]
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16 views • March 31, 2019
Her other channel YAHSladynred was false flagged, and she lost many subscribers including Pastor David Moore, and would like to make contact with him again.
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Contact form
amightywind.com/contact
http://amightywind.com/guestbook2017/?page_id=106
Please visit
http://www.amightywind.com/
http://www.almightywind.com/
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