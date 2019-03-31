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NTF News Travels Fast - Sunday 31 March 2019
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9 views • March 31, 2019
EUROPEAN LAWMAKERS VOTE TO END DAYLIGHT SAVING TIME IN 2021
SURVEY: SOCIALLY WITHDRAWN MIDDLE-AGED TOP 600,000
BULK UNLIMITED RECALLS CHILDREN’S GLOBES
NEW YORKERS BRACE FOR SELF-CLONING ASIAN LONGHORNED TICK
BIRTHDAY'S FOR TODAY MARCH 31st
POLICE SAY THIEF CRAWLED UNDER MOVIE THEATER SEATS TO STEAL WOMAN'S WALLET
PALACE GROUNDS OPEN FOR CHERRY BLOSSOM VIEWING
RECHARGEABLE POWER BANKS RECALLED
SURVEY: SOCIALLY WITHDRAWN MIDDLE-AGED TOP 600,000
BULK UNLIMITED RECALLS CHILDREN’S GLOBES
NEW YORKERS BRACE FOR SELF-CLONING ASIAN LONGHORNED TICK
BIRTHDAY'S FOR TODAY MARCH 31st
POLICE SAY THIEF CRAWLED UNDER MOVIE THEATER SEATS TO STEAL WOMAN'S WALLET
PALACE GROUNDS OPEN FOR CHERRY BLOSSOM VIEWING
RECHARGEABLE POWER BANKS RECALLED
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