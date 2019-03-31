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2019 IGOLD Parade
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5 views • March 31, 2019
Local Gun Owners marched to the capitol for Illinois Gun Rights as part of the Illinois Gun Owners Lobby Day (IGOLD) organized by the Illinois State Rifle Association on March 27, 2019. Roughly 6,000 participated protesting a slew of anti-gun bills circulating the Illinois State Capitol in Springfield, Illinois.
A longer video with IGOLD interviews and speech excerpts will be posted shortly...
A longer video with IGOLD interviews and speech excerpts will be posted shortly...
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