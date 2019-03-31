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The Border Is Beyond Broken
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247 views • March 31, 2019
Mexico warns that a caravan of over 20,000 Central Americans is heading towards the U.S. Border. U.S. Border Patrol officials in Arizona said they have started releasing migrant families from their custody into the streets of Yuma because processing centers can't cope with the large numbers of arriving families and minors.
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