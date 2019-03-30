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The Border Reaches Full Blown Crisis Level
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66 views • March 30, 2019
Mexico warns that a caravan of over 20,000 Central Americans is heading towards the U.S. Border. Additionally, Breitbart reports Princeton Policy Advisors researcher Steven Kopits projects that in 2019, there will be up to 500,000 illegal aliens at the southern border who successfully cross into the U.S. undetected by Border Patrol agents."
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