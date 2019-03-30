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Brexit Deadline Missed
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343 views • March 30, 2019
Britain was scheduled to officially leave the EU Friday (March 29th), but a failure by politicians to agree on terms for its departure means the country has dramatically missed the Brexit deadline.
Britain will need to tell the European Union what it wants to do on Brexit by April 12 if parliament fails on Friday to back the EU withdrawal treaty.
more @ www.libertynation.com
Britain will need to tell the European Union what it wants to do on Brexit by April 12 if parliament fails on Friday to back the EU withdrawal treaty.
more @ www.libertynation.com
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