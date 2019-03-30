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The ALEX JONES Show (COMPLETE SHOW) FRIDAY 3/29/19 NEWSWARS INFOWARS
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44 views • March 30, 2019
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StoneDefenseFund.com
The Complete un-edited show as originally broadcast earlier today
SOME OF THE TOPICS TODAY FROM AUSTIN TEXAS:
TRUMP IN MICHIGAN CLIPS
FED SPENDING SOARS TO BANK BAILOUT LEVELS
JOHN BOLTON WARNS RUSSIA ABOUT PRESENCE IN VENEZUELA
MILLIE WEAVER UNDERCOVER IN LEFTIST TROLL FARMS
ALEX PUTS LIAR JAKE KANTER & BUSINESS INSIDER ON NOTICE
Guests:
Attorney Robert Barnes
Mear One
Millie Weaver
4th Hour:
Dr. Nick Begich, EarthPulse.com
StoneDefenseFund.com
The Complete un-edited show as originally broadcast earlier today
SOME OF THE TOPICS TODAY FROM AUSTIN TEXAS:
TRUMP IN MICHIGAN CLIPS
FED SPENDING SOARS TO BANK BAILOUT LEVELS
JOHN BOLTON WARNS RUSSIA ABOUT PRESENCE IN VENEZUELA
MILLIE WEAVER UNDERCOVER IN LEFTIST TROLL FARMS
ALEX PUTS LIAR JAKE KANTER & BUSINESS INSIDER ON NOTICE
Guests:
Attorney Robert Barnes
Mear One
Millie Weaver
4th Hour:
Dr. Nick Begich, EarthPulse.com
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