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NTF News Travels Fast - Saturday 30 March 2019
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9 views • March 30, 2019
NEW TOOL MAPS A KEY FOOD SOURCE FOR GRIZZLY BEARS: HUCKLEBERRIES
ARCHEOLOGISTS BELIEVE NORWAY FIND IS RARE VIKING SHIP BURIAL
WANT TO STAY TRIM? DON'T EAT IN THE EVENING, STUDY FINDS
156-YEAR-OLD PORT IN LALIQUE CRYSTAL DECANTER SETS WORLD RECORD AT AUCTION
JAPAN SETS RECORD HIGH FOR ELDERLY ABUSE, DOMESTIC VIOLENCE AND STALKING
STUDY: WEEKEND SNOOZES DON’T FULLY MAKE UP FOR WEEKDAY SLEEP LOSS
BIRTHDAY'S FOR TODAY MARCH 30th
TOKYO HOTEL TO SERVE GIANT $900 WAGYU BURGERS IN HONOR OF NEW EMPEROR
ARCHEOLOGISTS BELIEVE NORWAY FIND IS RARE VIKING SHIP BURIAL
WANT TO STAY TRIM? DON'T EAT IN THE EVENING, STUDY FINDS
156-YEAR-OLD PORT IN LALIQUE CRYSTAL DECANTER SETS WORLD RECORD AT AUCTION
JAPAN SETS RECORD HIGH FOR ELDERLY ABUSE, DOMESTIC VIOLENCE AND STALKING
STUDY: WEEKEND SNOOZES DON’T FULLY MAKE UP FOR WEEKDAY SLEEP LOSS
BIRTHDAY'S FOR TODAY MARCH 30th
TOKYO HOTEL TO SERVE GIANT $900 WAGYU BURGERS IN HONOR OF NEW EMPEROR
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