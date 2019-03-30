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Infrared Horizon from 33 000 feet, Astounding Flat Earth Phenomena !
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84 views • March 30, 2019
one for the ballers...
Infrared Horizon from 33 000 feet, Astounding Flat Earth Phenomena !
JTolan Media1
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCqjHW3sIVWspvEw9yRW_Hcw
Published on Jul 4, 2018
An infrared filter lets us see at incredible distances through smoke and haze from 32 800 feet, all the way out to the horizon it seems. Unbelievable flat earth phenomena, what does all this mean?
Infrared Horizon from 33 000 feet, Astounding Flat Earth Phenomena !
JTolan Media1
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCqjHW3sIVWspvEw9yRW_Hcw
Published on Jul 4, 2018
An infrared filter lets us see at incredible distances through smoke and haze from 32 800 feet, all the way out to the horizon it seems. Unbelievable flat earth phenomena, what does all this mean?
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