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America At 'Immigration Breaking Point' According To Border Official
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368 views • March 30, 2019
According to the commissioner of Customs & Border Protections, America's immigration system is at a breaking point as aliens flood across the border and the government releases them into American cities as Catch And Release thrives.
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