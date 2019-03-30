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Let's Play: Open Source Games
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33 views • March 30, 2019
Join me on a journey as we discover the hideous nature that is Open Source games, including such 'famous' titles as 20,000 Lightyears Into Space, 2048-qt, a7xpg and Abe's (not so) Amazing Adventure. Also, I somehow lose on a tutorial level. Twice.
Warning:
Contains swearing
Flashing images
Terrible game design
Warning:
Contains swearing
Flashing images
Terrible game design
Keywords
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