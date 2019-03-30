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Agnostic Physicist Admits Atheism is Inconsistent with the Scientific Method | Peck Report
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4 views • March 30, 2019
Surprisingly, a mainstream news outlet reports on an agnostic physicist's opinion that atheism and science do not mix. Is science finally catching up with us? Find out here!
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