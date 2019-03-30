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Crusade Prayer - For the Gift of Conversion
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9 views • March 30, 2019
The Medal of Salvation offers the Gift of Conversion, and Salvation.
All those who receive the Medal of Salvation must recite this Crusade Prayer (115) For the Gift of Conversion:
O Mother of Salvation, cover my soul with your tears of Salvation.
Rid me of doubts.
Lift my heart, so that I will feel the Presence of your Son.
Bring me peace and solace.
Pray that I will be truly converted.
Help me to accept the Truth and open my heart to receive the Mercy of your Son, Jesus Christ. Amen.
All those who receive the Medal of Salvation must recite this Crusade Prayer (115) For the Gift of Conversion:
O Mother of Salvation, cover my soul with your tears of Salvation.
Rid me of doubts.
Lift my heart, so that I will feel the Presence of your Son.
Bring me peace and solace.
Pray that I will be truly converted.
Help me to accept the Truth and open my heart to receive the Mercy of your Son, Jesus Christ. Amen.
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